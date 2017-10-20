Markets Right Now: Banks, technology lead early stock gains

National Business

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology companies and banks.

Synchrony Financial jumped 5.4 percent early Friday and Citizens Financial rose 2.7 percent. Both reported higher earnings than analysts had been expecting.

A jump in bond yields was also helping send bank stocks higher. Higher bond yields mean banks can charge higher interest rates on loans such as mortgages.

General Electric fell 2 percent after slashing its earnings forecasts and reporting a weak quarter.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,568.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 43 points, or 0.1 percent, to 23,206. The Nasdaq climbed 24 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,629.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.38 percent.

