In this Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, photo, Zavian Tate, a student at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, pushes a large Amazon Dash button, in Birmingham, Ala. The large Dash buttons are part of the city's campaign to lure Amazon's second headquarters to Birmingham.
National Business

Dan Gilbert tells AP Detroit has advantages in Amazon HQ bid

Associated Press Writer

October 20, 2017 8:53 PM

EAST LANSING, Mich.

Dan Gilbert says Detroit's pitch to land Amazon's second headquarters has advantages over competing bids.

The Rock Ventures founder on Friday told The Associated Press the Motor City offers a unique opportunity for Amazon to set up shop in the U.S. and Canada. Gilbert says a "big, thick proposal with pictures," was delivered to Amazon on Thursday.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan asked Gilbert to put the proposal together on behalf of the region.

Gilbert says the bid has "a good shot," to land the headquarters, which is expected to generate $5 billion in investments, create 50,000 jobs and use eight million square feet of space over eight or nine years.

Detroit is vying with a slew of cities to lure the Seattle-based online retail giant to their area.

