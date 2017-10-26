Ex-Coyotes captain Shane Doan joins NHL hockey operations

FILE - In this Thursday, March 2, 2017 file photo, Arizona Coyotes forward Shane Doan 19) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabre in Buffalo, N.Y. Former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan is joining the NHL’s hockey operations department. The league announced the hiring of Doan on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Senior executive vice president of hockey operations Colin Campbell says there isn’t a set of responsibilities yet for Doan in his first post-playing job.