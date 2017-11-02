This Sept. 16, 2017 photo provided by Brianne Bueno shows the home of Beatrice and Dominique Gerard, which was damaged by flooding during Hurricane Harvey In Angleton, Texas. Bueno, Gerards' granddaughter, helped organize a raffle on Facebook in which her family gave away two World Series tickets they had bought in order to raise money to help repair the Gerard's home. The fundraising effort which collected about $10,000, was one example of the economic boost the Astros' run to a World Series championship provided to local families and businesses in the wake of Harvey.
This Sept. 16, 2017 photo provided by Brianne Bueno shows the home of Beatrice and Dominique Gerard, which was damaged by flooding during Hurricane Harvey In Angleton, Texas. Bueno, Gerards' granddaughter, helped organize a raffle on Facebook in which her family gave away two World Series tickets they had bought in order to raise money to help repair the Gerard's home. The fundraising effort which collected about $10,000, was one example of the economic boost the Astros' run to a World Series championship provided to local families and businesses in the wake of Harvey. Brianne Bueno via AP)
This Sept. 16, 2017 photo provided by Brianne Bueno shows the home of Beatrice and Dominique Gerard, which was damaged by flooding during Hurricane Harvey In Angleton, Texas. Bueno, Gerards' granddaughter, helped organize a raffle on Facebook in which her family gave away two World Series tickets they had bought in order to raise money to help repair the Gerard's home. The fundraising effort which collected about $10,000, was one example of the economic boost the Astros' run to a World Series championship provided to local families and businesses in the wake of Harvey. Brianne Bueno via AP)

National Business

Houston family, businesses benefit from World Series run

Associated Press

November 02, 2017 10:19 PM

HOUSTON

The Houston Astros' victorious World Series run has not only given an emotional boost to a city still recovering from Hurricane Harvey. It has provided an economic lift as well.

And for one Houston family, the journey to a championship gave them a way to financially help their grandparents rebuild after the devastating storm. Brianne Bueno's family bought two tickets for Game 3 of the World Series in Houston but didn't use them.

The family raffled them on Facebook and raised enough money to help repair the Houston-area home of Bueno's grandparents.

A local economist says the financial boost from increased spending at restaurants and bars is a shot in the arm for Houston after Harvey.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • He said, she said: Which Carolina Panthers receiver steps up?

    Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person debate which receiver will step up against the Atlanta Falcons in the absence of former Panther Kelvin Benjamin

He said, she said: Which Carolina Panthers receiver steps up?

He said, she said: Which Carolina Panthers receiver steps up? 2:04

He said, she said: Which Carolina Panthers receiver steps up?
Panthers' Ron Rivera believes in Devin Funchess 1:15

Panthers' Ron Rivera believes in Devin Funchess
Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks about re-signing receiver Brenton Bersin 1:17

Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks about re-signing receiver Brenton Bersin

View More Video