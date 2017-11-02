Houston family, businesses benefit from World Series run

This Sept. 16, 2017 photo provided by Brianne Bueno shows the home of Beatrice and Dominique Gerard, which was damaged by flooding during Hurricane Harvey In Angleton, Texas. Bueno, Gerards' granddaughter, helped organize a raffle on Facebook in which her family gave away two World Series tickets they had bought in order to raise money to help repair the Gerard's home. The fundraising effort which collected about $10,000, was one example of the economic boost the Astros' run to a World Series championship provided to local families and businesses in the wake of Harvey. Brianne Bueno via AP)