Texas can pay most for Otani, followed by Yankees and Twins

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2016, file photo, Japan's designated hitter Shohei Otani reacts after hitting a solo home run off Netherlands' starter Jair Jurrjens in the fifth inning of their international exhibition series baseball game at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. Texas, the New York Yankees and Minnesota can pay the most to an international free agent as highly touted pitcher-outfielder Shohei Otani prepares to enter the market, and Major League Baseball and its Japanese counterpart have agreed to the outlines of a deal to keep the old posting system for this offseason. Koji Sasahara, File AP Photo