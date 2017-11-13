AP source: Braves hire Alex Anthopoulos as general manager

FILE - In this July 28, 2015, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays general manager Alex Anthopoulos speaks at a press conference in Toronto. The Atlanta Braves have selected a young but experienced leader to guide their team, hiring former Dodgers and Blue Jays executive Alex Anthopoulos as their general manager, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press. Anthopoulos, 40, is expected to be introduced as general manager on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, the person told the AP, speaking on condition of anonymity Monday because the hiring has yet to be announced. The Canadian Press via AP, File Mark Blinch