Non-stop flights to Chicago coming to Portland, Maine

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 08:28 AM

December 23, 2017 08:28 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

The biggest airport in Maine is going to start offering non-stop service to Chicago in the middle of next year.

The Portland International Jetport says American Airlines will start service to Chicago O'Hare International Airport on June 7. American Airlines is the largest carrier at the Portland airport.

The airport says the service will be operated twice daily. American also provides service to Charlotte, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. from Portland. It announced last month that service to New York LaGuardia will begin on April 3.

