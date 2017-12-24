Hundreds to get job training New Hampshire

Hundreds of New Hampshire workers will get training under a state grant that aims to help companies attract and retain top talent.
The $400,000 grant from the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs will go to seven companies to train 800 workers in everything from software to project management.
The largest grant of $65,950 goes to Lindt & Sprungli of Stratham. It allows for 626 workers to participate in an English language, mechanics and power lift training.
The department's commissioner Taylor Caswell says the grant signifies new efforts by the state to engage businesses in education to enhance workforce development. It comes at a time when some employers are struggling to fill key positions due in part to the state's low unemployment rate, which stands at 2.7 percent.
