Feds funding new facility for tribe in far northern Maine

December 24, 2017 09:06 AM

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding a half million dollars to an American Indian tribe in far northern Maine to construct a new building for tribal programs.

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the money is going to the Aroostook Band of Micmacs. It will pay for the construction of a Presque Isle facility that will provide space for different tribal programs.

The senators say the facility will have room for housing, Head Start, youth and senior programs and other services that are "crucial to the community."

The money is through USDA Rural Development's Community Facilities Direct Loan Program.

