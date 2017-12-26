Winds of worry: US fishermen fear forests of power turbines

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 15, 2016, file photo three wind turbines from the Deepwater Wind project stand in the Atlantic Ocean off Block Island, R.I. Fishermen are turning a wary eye toward an emerging upstart: the offshore wind industry. New Bedford, Mass., fishermen say they're concerned about navigating a forest of turbines to get to their historical fishing grounds and getting trawling gear caught up on transmission cables on the seafloor. Michael Dwyer, File AP Photo