National Business

Germany ended 2017 with record high employment

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 04:54 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

FRANKFURT, Germany

The number of jobless people in Germany fell by 183,000 in December compared with a year earlier and the country finished the year with a record 44.3 million people in work.

The unemployment rate remained unchanged from the month before at 5.3 percent according to Germany's national jobs agency. Some 2.385 million people were unemployed. Their number rose 17,000 in December over the month before, but that was less than the usual winter increase.

Agency head Detlef Scheele said Wednesday that the demand by companies for new employees was still "rising strongly."

Germany has seen its unemployment rate fall amid strong exports and rising domestic demand for goods.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The number of people in work was the highest since German reunification in 1990.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • As temperatures dive, Charlotte families facing eviction clamor for rent help

    The conscience of the community typically turns to the homeless when temperatures fall below freezing, but there’s another category that is just as endangered: The people waiting to be evicted.

As temperatures dive, Charlotte families facing eviction clamor for rent help

As temperatures dive, Charlotte families facing eviction clamor for rent help 0:56

As temperatures dive, Charlotte families facing eviction clamor for rent help
If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look. 0:39

If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look.
Observer columnist Scott Fowler on Panthers against Saints 3:06

Observer columnist Scott Fowler on Panthers against Saints

View More Video