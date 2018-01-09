FILE - A Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 file photo of Britain's Sam Bird from DS Virgin Racing competing during the Formula E Hong Kong ePrix auto race in Hong Kong. Formula E has signed a title sponsorship worth more than $100 million with Swiss technology company ABB. The seven-year contract through 2025 for the electric-powered motorsport series was announced on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2017, in London.
FILE - A Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 file photo of Britain's Sam Bird from DS Virgin Racing competing during the Formula E Hong Kong ePrix auto race in Hong Kong. Formula E has signed a title sponsorship worth more than $100 million with Swiss technology company ABB. The seven-year contract through 2025 for the electric-powered motorsport series was announced on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2017, in London. Kin Cheung, File AP Photo
FILE - A Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 file photo of Britain's Sam Bird from DS Virgin Racing competing during the Formula E Hong Kong ePrix auto race in Hong Kong. Formula E has signed a title sponsorship worth more than $100 million with Swiss technology company ABB. The seven-year contract through 2025 for the electric-powered motorsport series was announced on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2017, in London. Kin Cheung, File AP Photo

National Business

Formula E secures $100 million-plus title sponsorship

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 12:34 PM

LONDON

Formula E signed a title sponsorship worth more than $100 million with Swiss technology company ABB on Tuesday.

The seven-year contract through 2025 for the electric-powered motorsport series was announced in London.

The ABB sponsorship "is a strong sign and proof of the attractiveness of this championship, which is still in its infancy," Jean Todt, president of motorsport governing body FIA, said.

The four-year-old electric series is trying to grab attention in a sport dominated by the long-standing petrol-based Formula One championship.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Although the cars are quieter compared to the ear-splitting, fuel-guzzling engines in F1, Formula E touts its environmentally friendly qualities and accessibility to fans.

Fans can walk to watch Formula E street races in Berlin, Buenos Aires, Hong Kong, Mexico City, Paris, and New York.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer discusses Charlotte's first homicide of 2018

    At the time of this police update, an infant was missing after her mother was found dead. The baby was later found safe. Police are still looking for her father.

Police officer discusses Charlotte's first homicide of 2018

Police officer discusses Charlotte's first homicide of 2018 2:01

Police officer discusses Charlotte's first homicide of 2018
Here's what Hornets center Cody Zeller has to say about his knee rehab 0:34

Here's what Hornets center Cody Zeller has to say about his knee rehab
Immigration change leaves Charlotte families worried. 2:07

Immigration change leaves Charlotte families worried.

View More Video