Vermont poised to enact legal pot through Legislature

State Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, speaks on the marijuana legalization bill, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, moments before it passed the Senate on a voice vote at the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt. The bill, which would allow the recreational use of marijuana, was approved by the House last week and Gov. Phil Scott has indicated he would sign it. The Times Argus via AP Jeb Wallace-Brodeur