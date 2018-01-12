National Business

Former Kentucky coal executive joins Tenn. Valley Authority

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 06:56 AM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

A former executive at a Kentucky coal company has joined the Tennessee Valley Authority board of directors after a presidential appointment.

Kenneth Allen, of White Plains, in western Kentucky, spent five decades in the coal industry, most recently as chief operating officer at Armstrong Coal Company.

Allen was confirmed to the nine-member board by the U.S. Senate in December. He says in a release from TVA that he spent his entire career in the coal industry, but he supports TVA's efforts to diversify its energy sources. About a quarter of TVA's electricity production comes from coal.

Allen was one of four newly confirmed appointees to the board of directors along with James "Skip" Thompson of Decatur, Ala.; Jeff W. Smith of Knoxville, Tenn., and A.D. Frazier of Mineral Bluff, Ga.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer discusses Charlotte's first homicide of 2018

    At the time of this police update, an infant was missing after her mother was found dead. The baby was later found safe. Police are still looking for her father.

Police officer discusses Charlotte's first homicide of 2018

Police officer discusses Charlotte's first homicide of 2018 2:01

Police officer discusses Charlotte's first homicide of 2018
Here's what Hornets center Cody Zeller has to say about his knee rehab 0:34

Here's what Hornets center Cody Zeller has to say about his knee rehab
Immigration change leaves Charlotte families worried. 2:07

Immigration change leaves Charlotte families worried.

View More Video