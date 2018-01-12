NJ Transit shifts board meeting to holiday

New Jersey Transit has shifted a postponed board meeting to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The public transit corporation was to have met on Wednesday but the meeting ended abruptly when a quorum of four members wasn't present. The meeting was rescheduled for Friday morning.
NJ Transit announced on Thursday the meeting would be held Monday, a federal holiday. Through a spokeswoman, it didn't provide an explanation for the change.
Among the measures the board is scheduled to vote on is the purchase of a site on Hoboken's waterfront for a ferry maintenance terminal.
Hoboken's mayor has said the city wants to use the site for a park and said he will fight the purchase.
