National Business

NJ Transit shifts board meeting to holiday

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 05:33 AM

NEWARK, N.J.

New Jersey Transit has shifted a postponed board meeting to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The public transit corporation was to have met on Wednesday but the meeting ended abruptly when a quorum of four members wasn't present. The meeting was rescheduled for Friday morning.

NJ Transit announced on Thursday the meeting would be held Monday, a federal holiday. Through a spokeswoman, it didn't provide an explanation for the change.

Among the measures the board is scheduled to vote on is the purchase of a site on Hoboken's waterfront for a ferry maintenance terminal.

Hoboken's mayor has said the city wants to use the site for a park and said he will fight the purchase.

