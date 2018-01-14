National Business

Florida festival wants world's largest key lime pie title

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 05:01 AM

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla.

A Florida festival says it has baked the world's largest key lime pie aiming to shatter a record.

A key lime company created on Saturday a pie using a custom pan that measures more than 12 feet in diameter. The recipe asks for 480 cups of graham cracker crust and more than 12,800 ounces of key lime pie filling.

The pie was created to weigh more than 1,000 pounds, with a volume of about 7 mid-size refrigerators.

Besides the giant pastry, the 7th Annual Florida Key Lime Pie Festival in Merritt Island celebrated the state's favorite desert with pie eating contests and normal-sized pie tossing.

