Ohio to widen part of Interstate 70 starting this summer

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 08:33 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio

A 3-mile section of the interstate that cuts across Ohio's midsection will be widened in a project expected to start this summer, ahead of schedule.

Scott Schmid, of the Clark County-Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee, tells the Springfield News-Sun that the construction on Interstate 70 in Springfield will start in July.

The $52 million project involves adding a lane on the highway, redoing the existing lanes and replacing six bridges. The first phase was completed in fall 2015.

Schmid says the project will help reduce congestion during rush hour and improve traffic safety.

Schmid says construction originally was supposed to start in 2019, but the state Department of Transportation moved up the schedule.

The project is expected to be complete in 2021.

