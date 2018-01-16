National Business

International airline ends service at Bradley International

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 05:09 AM

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn.

An international airline will shut down its service at a Connecticut airport after just nine months in operation.

Norwegian Air announced Monday it is ending service at Bradley International Airport, with its last flight to Edinburgh Airport in Scotland from the airport in Windsor Locks scheduled for late March. The Hartford Courant reports Norwegian Air blamed the decision on the Scottish government's motion against lowering air travel taxes.

Launched last June, Norwegian Air was only the second nonstop commercial air service between Connecticut and Europe. The Irish airline Aer Lingus maintains a route between Bradley and Dublin.

Norwegian Air is still selling seats for flights through March 24. It says it has notified passengers who've bought tickets for trips after that date, offering them flights from other airports or refunds.

