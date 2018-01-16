The chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SPD, Martin Schulz, enters the conference room in Dortmund, Germany, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. Schulz campaigns for coalition negotiations with chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc.
The chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SPD, Martin Schulz, enters the conference room in Dortmund, Germany, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. Schulz campaigns for coalition negotiations with chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc. dpa via AP Marcel Kusch
The chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SPD, Martin Schulz, enters the conference room in Dortmund, Germany, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. Schulz campaigns for coalition negotiations with chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc. dpa via AP Marcel Kusch

National Business

Social Democrats push back against German 'grand' coalition

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 05:27 AM

BERLIN

The head of Germany's center-left Social Democrats is lobbying party members to vote for opening coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives amid strong opposition from grassroots members.

Martin Schulz was in Dortmund Tuesday to push for approval of the formal negotiations with the Union bloc at a party convention Sunday.

A rejection of talks would be a setback for both Schulz and Merkel , who has already failed to forge a coalition with two smaller parties.

The Social Democrats and the Union bloc, who have governed Germany in a "grand coalition" since 2013, suffered heavy losses in September's national election.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In non-binding votes, Social Democrats in the smaller states of Berlin and Saxony-Anhalt have indicated they'll vote against opening coalition talks, while party members in Brandenburg voted in favor.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    Charlotteans celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with an assortment of activities at the Harvey B. Gantt Center and the Levine Museum of the New South. The day gave parents, educators and Freedom Marchers the opportunity to share their perspectives and memories of struggle and the need to continue fighting for equality.

Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 3:06

Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
MLK Day Parade 2018 2:30

MLK Day Parade 2018
Cops ambushed at police station 0:35

Cops ambushed at police station

View More Video