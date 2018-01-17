Following a press conference, members of the media photograph the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta at the North American International Auto Show Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Detroit.
Following a press conference, members of the media photograph the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta at the North American International Auto Show Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Detroit. Jose Juarez AP Photo
Volkswagen sales hit record of 10.74 million in 2017

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 05:46 AM

FRANKFURT, Germany

German automaker Volkswagen had record sales of 10.74 million vehicles last year as markets in Brazil and Russia rebounded strongly.

Sales rose 4.3 percent from 10.30 million in 2016, when Volkswagen passed Japanese rival Toyota to become the globe's largest auto producer for that year.

The figures show the Wolfsburg-based company continuing its effort to move past a scandal that broke in September 2015 over cars it had rigged to cheat on diesel emissions tests.

Sales last year were boosted by a strong December, when sales rose 8.5 percent. For the year, the company saw big jumps in Russia and Brazil, and significant gains in China and the United States.

CEO Matthias Mueller said in a statement Wednesday that "we are thankful for the trust of our customers."

