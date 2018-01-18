GoDaddy to sponsor Danica Patrick in 'Danica Double'

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2015, file photo, driver Danica Patrick greets fans as she is introduced before the start of the Daytona 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. GoDaddy tells The Associated Press it is partnering with Patrick as she closes her career with the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500. John Raoux, File AP Photo