National Business

Emirates throws Airbus A380 a lifeline with $16 billion deal

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 05:28 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

The Middle East's largest airline, Emirates, is purchasing 20 A380 aircraft with the option for 16 more in a deal worth $16 billion, throwing a lifeline to the European-made double-decker jumbo jets.

Emirates said in a statement Thursday the aircraft will be delivered to the Dubai-based airliner from 2020 onwards. Emirates already has 101 A380s in its fleet and 41 more on order. Airbus chief salesman John Leahy said on Monday that if the company couldn't work out a deal with Emirates "there is no choice but to shut down the program."

Emirates says it's the largest Airbus A380 operator in the world and that some of the new jumbo jets ordered will be used as fleet replacements, providing stability to the A380 production line.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The perfect snow to build a snowman

    Aaron Pearce of Charlotte, NC finally got the sticky snow that he has been waiting for to build a snowman on Wednesday, January 17, 2018. Pearce decided to build a snowman along a walking path at McAlpine Creek Park in east Charlotte. The creation has its arms extended as if to give passerby a hug.

The perfect snow to build a snowman

The perfect snow to build a snowman 1:37

The perfect snow to build a snowman
Greenways blanketed in snow 0:47

Greenways blanketed in snow

Snow arrives in Uptown Charlotte 0:45

Snow arrives in Uptown Charlotte

View More Video