The Latest: Congress approves plan to re-open government

More Videos 1:31 911 call tells the story of how a boy and his mother were poisoned by carbon monoxide Pause 1:51 Angry audience member throws punches, mic stand at comedian in Columbia comedy club 0:47 Here's Sun Valley’s game-winning shot against Weddington 1:38 What happens when the government shuts down? 0:44 Mom on her son dying in a hotel 2 months after a couple died in the same room of the same thing 1:38 Why toilets might be the one thing that holds back growth in Charlotte's hottest areas 1:59 Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018 1:15 Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula 1:41 911 call: couple found dead on the floor, in hot tub in Best Western 2:33 Women's voices resonate in signs displayed for march in Charlotte Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Senate votes to end government shutdown On Monday, The Senate advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8 after Democrats relented and lifted their blockade against the legislation. The shutdown began Saturday after Democrats derailed a Republican measure that would have kept government open until Feb. 16. Democrats wanted to pressure the GOP to cut a deal protecting young immigrants from deportation and boosting federal spending. On Monday, The Senate advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8 after Democrats relented and lifted their blockade against the legislation. The shutdown began Saturday after Democrats derailed a Republican measure that would have kept government open until Feb. 16. Democrats wanted to pressure the GOP to cut a deal protecting young immigrants from deportation and boosting federal spending. SENATE TV via AP

On Monday, The Senate advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8 after Democrats relented and lifted their blockade against the legislation. The shutdown began Saturday after Democrats derailed a Republican measure that would have kept government open until Feb. 16. Democrats wanted to pressure the GOP to cut a deal protecting young immigrants from deportation and boosting federal spending. SENATE TV via AP