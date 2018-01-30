Volkswagen suspends executive over monkey trials

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017 file photohe brand logo of German car maker Volkswagen, VW, is photographed on a car in Berlin, Germany. The chairman of Volkswagen says that diesel exhaust tests involving monkeys were "totally incomprehensible" and the matter must be "investigated fully and unconditionally." Monday's comments by Hans Dieter Poetsch, reported by the dpa news agency, come in the wake of a report by the New York Times that a research group funded by auto companies exposed monkeys to diesel exhaust from a late-model Volkswagen, while another group was exposed to fumes from an older Ford pickup. Markus Schreiber, file AP Photo