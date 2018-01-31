States join battle to protect Great Lakes from Asian carp

FILE - In this June 13, 2012 file photo, Asian carp jolted by an electric current from a research boat jump from the Illinois River near Havana, Ill. Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, an interstate partnership is being established to help strengthen defenses against invasive Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway. He says Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin and the Canadian province of Ontario are taking part, while other Great Lakes states are invited to join. John Flesher, File AP Photo