Alaska senator disciplined after retaliation finding

Alaska Senate President Pete Kelly, left, speaks during a committee meeting while Senate Majority Leader Peter Micciche looks on, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Juneau, Alaska. During the meeting, a report by the Legislature's human resources manager was released that found Wasilla Republican Sen. David Wilson had engaged in retaliation. Wilson said he was not interviewed as part of the review but will respect the wishes of his leadership, who disciplined him. Becky Bohrer AP Photo