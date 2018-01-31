Havre woman who stole from casinos ordered to pay $45K

A Montana woman has been ordered to pay $45,000 in restitution to two casinos she had stolen from as an employee.
The Havre Daily News reports that Kyra Lynne Gerber was told to pay the casinos on Monday after she pleaded guilty to two counts of theft by embezzlement in September.
The investigation into Gerber had begun in September 2016 when one of the operators of Crystal City Casino and Hi-Line Gold Casino reported to police that Gerber was stealing money.
Gerber worked at the casinos for eight years.
Court documents say Gerber had written the operators of the casino a letter "begging them not to notify the police of the thefts."
The documents say Gerber took the money because she had outstanding medical and housing bills.
