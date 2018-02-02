Federal Reserve imposes new penalties on Wells Fargo

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2012, file photo, a man walks past a Wells Fargo location in Philadelphia. The Federal Reserve is imposing more penalties on Wells Fargo, freezing the bank's growth until it can prove it has improved its internal controls. The new penalties were announced late Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, on Fed Chair Janet Yellen's last day at the central bank. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo