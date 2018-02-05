Broadcom raises Qualcomm bid to more than $121 billion

FILE - In this Thursday, April 27, 2017, file photo, visitors look at a display booth for Qualcomm at the Global Mobile Internet Conference

GMIC) in Beijing. Broadcom is boosting its buyout offer for Qualcomm to more than $121 billion in cash and stock in what would be the largest tech deal in history. Broadcom Ltd. said Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 that its “best and final offer” of $82 per Qualcomm share includes $60 in cash and the rest in Broadcom shares.