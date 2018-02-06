PNC Bank ups sponsorship with Ganassi to Scott Dixon's car

FILE - In a Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, talks with reporters at a news conference at Daytona International Speedway, in Daytona Beach, Fla. PNC Bank on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, announced an increased partnership with Ganassi in which the Pittsburgh-based institution will be the primary sponsor for Dixon. The car was unveiled in Indianapolis. John Raoux, File AP Photo