APNewsBreak: Dolan, Garden keeping WNBA's Liberty for now

FILE - This Jan. 9, 2017 file photo shows New York Knicks owner James Dolan taking his cell phone from an assistant during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden in New York. The New York Liberty are remaining under the control of Dolan and Madison Square Garden for now. The WNBA team was put up for sale in November. An MSG executive confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 that Dolan's group has decided to keep the Liberty at this time. Kathy Willens, file AP Photo