Oregon increases protections for 'enigma of the Pacific'

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 16, 2010 photo, a "Merlin" sits atop Radar Ridge recording any nearby Marbled Murrelet activity near Naselle, Wash. Environmental officials in Oregon will decide Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, whether to increase protections for a rare kind of seabird that nests far inland in old-growth forests. The Oregon Commission on Fish and Wildlife is expected to vote on whether to change the listing of the marbled murrelet from "threatened" to "endangered" after receiving a petition from a coalition of environmental groups concerned about declining numbers of the small bird. The Daily World via AP, File MacLeod Pappidas