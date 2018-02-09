FILE - This Dec. 9, 2014, file photo shows the taxiway leading to the hangar at Spaceport America in Upham, N.M. Operators of the New Mexico Spaceport Authority that runs Spaceport America in southern New Mexico are seeking greater confidentiality for tenants that include aspiring commercial spaceflight company Virgin Galactic.
New Mexico lawmakers rally around spaceport secrecy bill

The Associated Press

February 09, 2018 08:39 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico lawmakers are rallying around a bill designed to provide greater confidentiality for aerospace companies working out of a taxpayer-funded space launch facility in southern New Mexico.

A Senate panel on Friday unanimously endorsed a bill that would provide exceptions to state open-records law for information about tenants at Spaceport America.

New Mexico Foundation for Open Government President Greg Williams says the level of secrecy provided by the bill is unwarranted. He says the bill could keep the public from knowing the names of people doing business with the New Mexico Spaceport Authority.

Managers of the Spaceport America hangar, testing facilities, rocket launch pad and specialized runway say greater confidentiality provisions are needed to compete for new aerospace-industry tenants against competition from a growing list of government-subsidized launch facilities.

