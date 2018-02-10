Esports officially arrives in Japan, home of game giants

In this Feb. 10, 2018 photo, competitors play “Street Fighter” during the esports event at Makuhari Messe hall in Chiba near Tokyo. Although Japan is the home of game giants like Nintendo, Sony and Bandai Namco, massive game fans as well as individual star game players, it’s surprisingly behind the rest of the world in esports. But with talk that elite computer gaming may become an official Olympic sport, Japan wants to catch up. This weekend, a major esports event is taking place in a Tokyo suburb after Japan Esports Union was set up this month to promote esports, issue licenses to players and standardize rules. Kyodo News via AP)