New Mexico Senate approves spaceport secrecy bill

The New Mexico Senate has approved confidentiality provisions for aerospace companies working out of a taxpayer-funded space launch facility in southern New Mexico.
The Senate voted 35-5 Monday for exceptions to state open-records law for information about tenants at Spaceport America. The bill moves to the House.
Sponsor and Sen. William Burt of Alamogordo says secrecy provisions won't obstruct financial audits and are bound to help attract new tenants.
The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government says the information restrictions are unwarranted for the New Mexico Spaceport Authority and would be unprecedented among state agencies.
State Sen. George Munoz of Gallup says the state should consider selling the Spaceport if its finances don't improve soon. Munoz is campaigning to lead the State Land Office that leases property to Spaceport America.
