Myanmar government under Suu Kyi cracks down on journalists

FILE - In this July 12, 2014, file photo, Myanmar journalist Thet Oo Maung, known as Wa Lone, right, stands with other journalists with their mouths taped, symbolizing the government's crackdown on media, in Yangon, Myanmar. Under Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar has aggressively pursued legal charges against dozens of journalists, along with other attempts to suppress and discredit the media. Khin Maung Win, File AP Photo