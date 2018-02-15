In this Oct. 27, 2017, photo, workers assembling Ford trucks at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Ky. On Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, the Federal Reserve reports on U.S. industrial production for January.
US factory output flat for 2nd straight month

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer

February 15, 2018 09:17 AM

WASHINGTON

U.S. factory output was unchanged in January for the second straight month after three months of healthy gains.

The Federal Reserve says production fell in wood products, aircraft and a category including concrete and glass. Yet factories also cranked out more cars and computers.

Manufacturers posted a solid year in 2017, expanding production and adding nearly 200,000 jobs. A cheaper dollar and healthy economies overseas boosted exports, while stepped up consumer spending in the U.S. lifted domestic sales. The past two months' readings suggest, however, that factory production has slowed in the new year.

Overall industrial production, which includes mines and utilities, slipped 0.1 percent. Mining production fell 1 percent, while utility output climbed 0.6 percent.

