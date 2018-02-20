Utility to expand wind development in 4 Wyoming counties

Utility Rocky Mountain Power intends to expand in four Wyoming counties, growing its wind development in the state by 60 percent.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the Salt Lake City-based utility on Tuesday said it's pushing wind development and transmission in Wyoming ahead of a 2020 deadline in order to take advantage of federal tax credits.
The largest wind farm will be a 500 megawatt project in Carbon and Albany counties. A 250 megawatt facility will also be built in Carbon County, while a 400 megawatt project is coming to Converse County and a 161 megawatt farm to Uinta County.
The utility put out a request last fall for wind proposals of at least 10 megawatts that could reach operation by Dec. 31, 2020.
