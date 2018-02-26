Weekend Sports In Brief

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Arizona coach Sean Miller sat out the team's game against Oregon on Saturday night, a day after ESPN, citing anonymous sources, reported he was heard on an FBI wiretap discussing a $100,000 payment to current Wildcats freshman Deandre Ayton.
Arizona associate head coach Lorenzo Romar directed the team, and Ayton played during a 98-93 loss in overtime. Arizona also was without preseason All-America guard Allonzo Trier, who tested positive for the same banned substance that cost him 19 games last season. Trier and Ayton are Arizona's top two scorers.
Oregon fans taunted Arizona by flashing fake money at tipoff. One held a sign reading, "Where's Sean?"
Romar was told he would be standing in for Miller earlier in the day. He did not know what the Wildcats' coaching situation would be going forward. HORSE RACING
The school did not specify why Miller didn't coach against Oregon or if he will sit out any other games.
The Arizona Board of Regents held an emergency session Saturday and received legal advice on the issue, board chair Bill Ridenour said in a statement. The board will meet again in the coming days.
HORSE RACING
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hannelore Hanover is harness racing's Horse of the Year.
The 6-year-old mare scored a dominant win in the balloting for the sport's highest honor. She got 95 votes cast by members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association, easily outdistancing runner-up Ariana G, who received 15 in the results announced Sunday night at the organization's annual banquet.
In addition to Horse of the Year, Hannelore Hanover also took home 2017 Dan Patch championship trophies as Trotter of the Year and best older female trotter.
Hannelore Hanover is the first trotting mare to be named Horse of the Year since Moni Maker in 1999. She won 10 of 17 races last season, earning $1.04 million for the ownership team of Burke Racing Stable, Mark Weaver, Mike Bruscemi, Frank Baldachino, and J&T Silva Stables.
Co-owner Ron Burke is the trainer; Yannick Gingras is her usual driver.
NBA
ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Longtime NBA agent Dan Fegan died in a car crash Sunday. He was 56.
The Colorado State Patrol says Fegan was driving an SUV when he tried to merge onto a highway and was broadsided by a commuter bus near Aspen, which is about 180 miles west of Denver.
Colorado State Trooper Gabe Easton told the Aspen Times the SUV's other occupants, Fegan's 5-year-old son and a 29-year-old California woman, were airlifted to a Denver hospital in serious condition.
The NBA posted a tweet offering its condolences and thoughts to Fegan's family.
No one on the bus was hurt. The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority CEO said the driver didn't have time to avoid the collision.
Fegan was long considered one of the best player agents in the NBA, a ruthless negotiator on behalf of clients that included John Wall, Dwight Howard and DeMarcus Cousins. In 2016, Fegan was on Forbes magazine's list of top agents.
He was fired last year as president of Independent Sports & Entertainment's basketball division, but remained close with the clients he'd worked with for many years.
Howard tweeted that his "heart and prayers go out to the family ."
