Denver weighs Olympics over 40 years after saying no thanks

In this Jan. 7, 2018, photo, traffic backs up on Interstate 70 in Colorado, a familiar scene on the main highway connecting Denver to the mountains The chairman of a committee exploring whether Denver should bid on the 2030 Olympics says buses or giving incentives to truckers to avoid the highway could help keep traffic moving if the city hosted the games. Rob Cohen also says a possible surplus could help pay to improve the highway later. Thomas Peipert AP Photo