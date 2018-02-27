In this July 24, 1967, file photo, police check buildings along a section of 12th Street, about three miles from downtown Detroit, following racial riots which broke out in the city. Many businesses and homes were burned and looted. Former U.S. Sen. Fred Harris, the last surviving member of the Kerner Commission, says he remains haunted that the panel's recommendations on U.S. race relations and poverty were never adopted, but he is hopeful they will be one day.
National Business

Report: Inequality remains 50 years after Kerner Report

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS Associated Press

February 27, 2018 02:38 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

A new study examining the nation 50 years after the release of the landmark 1968 Kerner Report says barriers to equality are posing threats to democracy in the U.S. as the country remains segregated along racial lines and child poverty worsens.

The report released Tuesday blames U.S. policymakers and elected officials. It says they're not doing enough to heed the warning on deepening poverty and inequality as highlighted by the Kerner Commission a half-century ago.

The new report says the percentage of people living in deep poverty — less than half of the federal poverty level — has increased since 1975. The report says the homeownership gap has widened for African-Americans and gains to end school segregation were reversed because of a lack of court oversight and housing discrimination.

