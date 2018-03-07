Experts: Fukushima must do more to reduce radioactive water

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2014, file photo, workers wearing protective gears stand outside Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant's reactor in Okuma, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan. A government-commissioned group of experts concluded Wednesday, March 7, 2018 that a costly underground ice wall is only partially effective in reducing the ever-growing amount of contaminated water at Japan's destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant, and that other measures are needed as well. Shizuo Kambayashi, Pool, File AP Photo