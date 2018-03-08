The Latest: Herbert open to $1.65M California coal lawsuit

The Latest on the final day of Utah's Legislative session (all times local):
6:50 p.m.
Gov. Gary Herbert says he's open to approving a $1.65 million lawsuit against California over rules that make coal-fired power more expensive.
The Republican governor initially said the cost of the lawsuit seems "exorbitant" and suggested that the coal industry foot the bill.
But Herbert told The Associated Press in a Thursday interview that he's since met with the legal team legislators hope would argue the case on the state's behalf.
Herbert says he heard their argument of how California's policies violate the U.S. Constitution's Commerce Clause and hurt coal miners in rural Utah.
Herbert says he said he'll take a hard look at whether to approve the funding but said, "I feel a lot of better about it."
He also says the legal team may not need to spend all $1.65 million.
___
3: 15 p.m.
Utah lawmakers were winding down their annual session Thursday after opening a record number of bills but failing to pass proposals on hot-button issues, including a repeal of the death penalty and a gun-control measure.
Instead, legislators used their 45-day session to settle a $16.7 billion budget, make modest changes to the state's tax laws and attempt to head off a number of looming ballot initiatives.
In the final week of the session, legislators also crafted a deal to find more money for schools as part of a deal with backers of a ballot initiative who sought to hike other taxes for the same cause.
That deal, which would freeze property taxes and ask voters in November whether the state should raise gas taxes by 10 cents a gallon, was still working its way through the Legislature Thursday.
