Slashed salaries: Walker to Yankees, Lynn starts with Twins

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Major League Baseball free agent second baseman Neil Walker fields a ground ball during infield drills before a scrimmage game in Bradenton, Fla. A person familiar with the negotiations says free agent infielder Neil Walker and the New York Yankees are close to an agreement on a one-year contract for about $5 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday, March 12, 2018, because an agreement would be subject to a successful physical. Chris O'Meara, File AP Photo