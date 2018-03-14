From left, Olaf Scholz, acting chairman of the German Social Democratic Party
From left, Olaf Scholz, acting chairman of the German Social Democratic Party SPD), German Chancellor and chairwomen of the German Christian Democratic Union
From left, Olaf Scholz, acting chairman of the German Social Democratic Party SPD), German Chancellor and chairwomen of the German Christian Democratic Union

National Business

German parliament meets to elect Merkel for 4th term

The Associated Press

March 14, 2018 03:21 AM

BERLIN

Germany's parliament is meeting to elect Angela Merkel for a fourth term as chancellor, ending nearly six months of political drift in Europe's biggest economy.

Merkel needs the support of a majority of all lawmakers to be re-elected on Wednesday, meaning that she has to win at least 355 votes. The coalition of her conservative Christian Democratic Union, its Bavaria-only sister party, the Christian Social Union and the center-left Social Democrats has 399 seats.

The same parties have governed for the past four years but Wednesday's parliamentary vote comes 171 days — nearly double the previous record — after September's election, in which they all lost significant ground. The Social Democrats initially planned to go into opposition.

Merkel will head a much-changed new Cabinet.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

CMS superintendent on gun violence walkouts

View More Video