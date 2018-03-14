Vietnamese recruited 2 months before Kim Jong Nam's murder

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, center, is escorted by police as she leaves a court hearing at the Shah Alam High Court in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Doan and Siti Aisyah of Indonesia have pleaded not guilty of killing Kim Jong Nam on Feb. 13, 2017, at a crowded Kuala Lumpur airport terminal. They are accused of wiping VX on Kim's face in an assassination widely thought to have been orchestrated by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Sadiq Asyraf AP Photo