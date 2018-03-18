UW looks for $15M to fill science building funding gap

University of Wyoming officials will have to find an additional $15 million to build a new facility they hope will make the school a top research institution after lawmakers approved just $85 million for the project.
UW president Laurie Nichols said school officials were pleased with the funding that resulted from a compromise by state lawmakers.
"We will gladly accept $85 million and thank the Legislature for it because it's very generous," Nichols told the Laramie Boomerang. "And then (we'll) figure out how we fill that gap of $15 million."
The UW Board of Trustees will likely discuss how to pay for the remaining $15 million when it meets this week.
Nichols said the funding could come from one of the university's reserve accounts for construction, operating or special projects costs.
UW's Science Initiative goal is to create a premier institution for cross-disciplinary scientific research. It was the school's top priority in the recently ended legislative session in which lawmakers addressed an $850 million deficit.
Wyoming House lawmakers supported funding the full $100 million tab for construction, but the proposal faced opposition in the Senate. A compromise struck on the final day of the session included the $85 million in the final state capital construction bill.
The bill still needs approval by Gov. Matt Mead, who previously called for the release of the full $100 million for the science building.
