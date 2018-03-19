Greenpeace says brands refusing to reveal palm oil sources

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2012, file photo, a man pushes his motorbike at a palm oil plantation in Nagan Raya, Aceh province, Indonesia. Greenpeace said Monday, March 19, 2018 household brands including PepsiCo and Johnson & Johnson are refusing to disclose where they get their palm oil from despite vows to stop buying from companies that cut down tropical forests to grow the widely used commodity. The environmental group said that in January it asked 16 major brands to reveal their suppliers of palm oil, which is mainly grown in Indonesia and Malaysia and used in a slew of consumer products from snacks to cosmetics. Dita Alangkara, File AP Photo