Private contractor at Eloy prison had quick response to riot

The Associated Press

March 19, 2018 01:16 AM

ELOY, Ariz.

The company that runs a private prison in Arizona is being credited with minimizing injuries to personnel and inmates with a quick response during a recent riot.

That's according to the state Department of Correction's administrative review of the Feb. 25 disturbance at the Red Rock Correction Center in Eloy that left 12 inmates and one guard injured.

The report says Nashville, Tennessee-based CoreCivic maintained public safety and acted in accordance with Corrections Department policies.

It says the riot took about 96 minutes to quell and CoreCivic staff minimized the amount of damage and injuries by quickly securing the housing units and dining halls and the number of inmates on the prison yard.

The medium security prison for men is divided into two compounds, each having 1,000 beds for inmates.

