Northern Brazil overwhelmed by desperate, hungry Venezuelans

In this March 9, 2018 photo, young Venezuelans pull their luggage after crossing the border to Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Hungry and destitute, tens of thousands of victims of Venezuela's unrelenting political and economic crisis are trying their luck in Brazil, a country where they do not speak the language, conditions are often poor and there are few border towns to receive them. Eraldo Peres AP Photo